FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of China's FAI in Jan-Feb
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 9, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's FAI in Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9(Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics
released on Friday the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the
first two months of 2012.	
    (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):
                        Jan-Feb   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug   Jul   Jun   May
 FAI                       21.5  23.8  24.5  24.9  24.9  25.0  25.4  25.6  25.8
 State firms                8.8  11.1  11.7  12.4  12.7  12.1  13.6  14.6  14.9
 Real estate               27.8  27.9  29.9  31.1  32.0  33.2  33.6  32.9  34.6
 Central government        -7.9  -9.7  -8.5  -8.5  -7.5  -8.9  -4.7  -3.8   0.3
 Local governments         24.0  27.2  27.5  27.9  27.7  28.1  28.0  28.1  28.0
 Primary industry          43.9  25.0  28.8  28.2  25.5  23.0  22.8  20.6  15.6
 Secondary industry        24.9  27.3  27.0  26.9  26.9  27.0  26.7  27.1  26.3
 Tertiary industry         18.5  21.1  22.4  23.3  23.4  23.6  24.5  27.7  25.9
 Mining:
  Oil & gas mining         -5.5  12.5   4.2   3.2   1.5   0.8   0.8   1.3   2.2
  Ferrous metal mining     38.6  18.4  19.5  17.4  18.7  19.0  17.5  18.6  13.6
  Non-ferrous metal mining 38.5  24.2  20.8  21.1  17.9  16.7  17.1  15.8   6.0
  Non-metal mineral mining 43.5  31.8  31.0  28.1  23.8  24.4  27.6  25.1  26.9
 Power                     14.8   3.8   3.4   3.3   3.4   1.5   2.2   2.6   5.0
 Railways & transport     -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0 -15.5  -2.1   6.9  18.3
 Domestic investment       22.0  24.7  25.4  25.8  25.7  25.6  26.1  26.3  26.7
 HK, Taiwan investment     14.3  19.9  20.7  20.6  22.3  24.2  24.6  24.9  25.6
 Foreign investment        16.0  12.0  13.1  13.7  15.7  18.7  17.8  17.6  15.7
 Projects under way        12.1  18.7  19.5  19.8  19.8  20.5  19.4  19.6  16.5
 New projects              23.2  22.5  24.0  24.1  23.4  23.1  19.3  14.9   6.3
 	
	
 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.