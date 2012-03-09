TABLE-Breakdown of China's FAI in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, March 9(Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics released on Friday the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the first two months of 2012. (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date): Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May FAI 21.5 23.8 24.5 24.9 24.9 25.0 25.4 25.6 25.8 State firms 8.8 11.1 11.7 12.4 12.7 12.1 13.6 14.6 14.9 Real estate 27.8 27.9 29.9 31.1 32.0 33.2 33.6 32.9 34.6 Central government -7.9 -9.7 -8.5 -8.5 -7.5 -8.9 -4.7 -3.8 0.3 Local governments 24.0 27.2 27.5 27.9 27.7 28.1 28.0 28.1 28.0 Primary industry 43.9 25.0 28.8 28.2 25.5 23.0 22.8 20.6 15.6 Secondary industry 24.9 27.3 27.0 26.9 26.9 27.0 26.7 27.1 26.3 Tertiary industry 18.5 21.1 22.4 23.3 23.4 23.6 24.5 27.7 25.9 Mining: Oil & gas mining -5.5 12.5 4.2 3.2 1.5 0.8 0.8 1.3 2.2 Ferrous metal mining 38.6 18.4 19.5 17.4 18.7 19.0 17.5 18.6 13.6 Non-ferrous metal mining 38.5 24.2 20.8 21.1 17.9 16.7 17.1 15.8 6.0 Non-metal mineral mining 43.5 31.8 31.0 28.1 23.8 24.4 27.6 25.1 26.9 Power 14.8 3.8 3.4 3.3 3.4 1.5 2.2 2.6 5.0 Railways & transport -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0 -15.5 -2.1 6.9 18.3 Domestic investment 22.0 24.7 25.4 25.8 25.7 25.6 26.1 26.3 26.7 HK, Taiwan investment 14.3 19.9 20.7 20.6 22.3 24.2 24.6 24.9 25.6 Foreign investment 16.0 12.0 13.1 13.7 15.7 18.7 17.8 17.6 15.7 Projects under way 12.1 18.7 19.5 19.8 19.8 20.5 19.4 19.6 16.5 New projects 23.2 22.5 24.0 24.1 23.4 23.1 19.3 14.9 6.3 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)