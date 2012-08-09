FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-July fixed-asset investment
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 9, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-July fixed-asset investment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics released on Thursday the
following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the first seven months of 2012.
(Percentage change from a year earlier, year to date):
                          Jul  Jun   May   Apr   Mar  J-Feb   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep    
 FAI                     20.4  20.4  20.1  20.2  20.9   21.5  23.8  24.5  24.9  24.9     
 State firms             12.6  13.8  10.0   9.5   9.0    8.8  11.1  11.7  12.4  12.7  
 Real estate             15.4  16.6  18.5  18.7  23.5   27.8  27.9  29.9  31.1  32.0  
 Central government      -3.0  -4.1  -7.7  -4.1  -9.7   -7.9  -9.7  -8.5  -8.5  -7.5  
 Local governments       22.0  22.1  22.1  22.0  23.1   24.0  27.2  27.5  27.9  27.7    
 Primary industry        28.8  28.6  37.1  40.7  35.8   43.9  25.0  28.8  28.2  25.5  
 Secondary industry      23.4  23.7  23.9  24.2  24.6   24.9  27.3  27.0  26.9  26.9  
 Tertiary industry       17.7  17.4  16.4  16.4  17.6   18.5  21.1  22.4  23.3  23.4  

Mining:
Oil & gas mining          5.4   3.3   1.9   0.5   -15.5  -5.5  12.5  4.2   3.2   1.5  
Ferrous metal mining     24.0  22.8  28.1  21.1  26.6   38.6  18.4  19.5  17.4  18.7  
Non-ferrous metal mining 36.2  40.6  52.0  47.6  31.1   38.5  24.2  20.8  21.1  17.9  
Non-metal mineral mining 28.5  30.9  33.5  28.0  32.1   43.5  31.8  31.0  28.1  23.8  
 Power                   15.9  17.8  17.2  18.0  18.3   14.8   3.8   3.4   3.3   3.4  
 Railways & transport   -31.9 -36.9 -41.6 -43.6 -41.8  -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0  
 Domestic investment     21.0  21.0  20.6  20.7  21.4   22.0  24.7  25.4  25.8  25.7  
 HK, Taiwan investment    9.8  11.2  10.9  11.8  16.2   14.3  19.9  20.7  20.6  22.3  
 Foreign investment      13.6  13.9  15.7  15.3  13.7   16.0  12.0  13.1  13.7  15.7  
 Projects underway      14.5  15.3  16.0  14.5  14.2   12.1  18.7  19.5  19.8  19.8  
 New projects            23.6  23.2  22.0  21.6  23.0   23.2  22.5  24.0  24.1  23.4

 (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.