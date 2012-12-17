FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-Nov outbound investment up 25 pct yr/yr
December 17, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

China Jan-Nov outbound investment up 25 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China’s outbound direct investment from non-financial firms in the first eleven months of 2012 totalled $62.5 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The gain was slightly slower than a 25.8 percent increase during the January-October period, but remains well above the annual growth of 14 percent marked in 2011.

China wants local firms to invest overseas to help with the country’s economic rebalancing and the acquisition of key natural resources and technologies.

The government targets $560 billion in outbound foreign direct investment in the five years to 2015 with an average annual pace of growth of 17 percent.

On Sunday, Chinese leaders promised to continue to promote outbound investment in 2013. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
