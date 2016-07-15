FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China June investment growth cools to 9 pct y/y, missing forecasts
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

China June investment growth cools to 9 pct y/y, missing forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's fixed-asset investment growth eased to 9 percent year-on-year in the January-June period, missing market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted investment growth would come in at 9.4 percent, compared with 9.6 percent in the prior month.

Private sector fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 2.8 percent in January-June, compared with 3.9 percent growth in the first five months of the year.

Industrial output growth quickened to 6.2 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, beating forecasts of a 5.9 percent rise on an annual basis. Output increased 6 percent in the prior month.

Retail sales rose at a faster 10.6 percent pace.

Analysts had forecast they would rise 10 percent on an annual basis after similar 10 percent increase the prior month.

The statistics bureau said on Friday China's economy expanded by 6.7 percent in the second quarter year-on-year. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.