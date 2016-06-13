FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-May investment growth cools to 9.6 pct y/y, below forecast
June 13, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

China Jan-May investment growth cools to 9.6 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China's fixed-asset investment growth eased to 9.6 percent in January-May from the same period a year earlier, below market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted investment growth of 10.5 percent, the same as in January-April.

Industrial output growth was unchanged at 6 percent in May from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. Analysts had expected it to ease slightly to 5.9 percent after a rise of 6 percent the prior month.

May Retail sales grew 10.0 percent on-year. Analysts had forecast they would rise 10.1 percent, the same pace as in April. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
