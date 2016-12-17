FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2016 / 3:44 AM / 8 months ago

China considers national appeals court on intellectual property rights - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China is considering a national appeals court specializing in intellectual property rights, the China Daily has cited a senior Chinese judge as saying, as the world's second-largest economy tightens regulation of patents and trademarks.

"(We) shall make the establishment of a national-level IPR court of appeals a national strategy," Tao Kaiyuan, vice president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), reportedly said during a conference in Beijing on Friday.

The SPC would come up with a more detailed plan after consultation, according to the official China Daily, citing Tao's comments at the conference.

A leading group of senior judges would coordinate judicial reform in IPR cases in the region around Beijing and Hebei province, she said.

China filed 1 million patent applications last year, becoming the first country to reach that level in a single year, according to a global industry watchdog.

Chinese courts heard 133,863 IPR cases in 2014, 19.5 percent more than the year before, the paper said, citing a judicial IPR white paper.

The suggestion for a national appeals court comes two years after specialised IPR courts were established in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, leading to a significant improvement in IPR regulation.

According to Tao, the three courts have heard more than 30,000 cases in the past two years. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Paul Tait)

