FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Sept new yuan loans surge to 1.05 trln yuan, beating forecasts
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

China Sept new yuan loans surge to 1.05 trln yuan, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.05 trillion yuan ($165.47 billion) in new yuan loans in September, beating analysts’ expectations, and surpassing the previous month’s lending, the central bank said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new yuan loans would rise to 885.5 billion yuan in September from 809.6 billion yuan in August.

The central bank said broad M2 money supply grew 13.1 percent from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Outstanding loan growth was 15.4 percent in September.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 15.3 percent and predicted money supply would rise by 13.2 percent.

$1 = 6.3455 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.