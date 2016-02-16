FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan new yuan loans surge to 2.51 trln yuan, well above forecasts
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

China Jan new yuan loans surge to 2.51 trln yuan, well above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

Feb 16 - Chinese banks extended 2.51 trillion yuan ($385.6 billion) in net new yuan loans in January, far above analysts’ expectations and December’s 597.8 billion yuan.

The central bank said on Tuesday that broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 14 percent from a year earlier, also beating forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 15.3 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise 14.4 percent, and predicted money supply would rise 13.4 percent.

$1 = 6.5100 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
