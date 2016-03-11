China Feb new yuan loans fall to 726.6 bln yuan, missing forecasts

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 726.6 billion yuan ($111.80 billion) in net new yuan loans in February, missing analyst expectations and falling from the previous month’s lending of 2.51 trillion yuan.

The central bank said the broad M2 money supply measure (M2) grew at 13.3 percent from a year earlier, missing forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 14.7 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 15.2 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 13.8 percent. ($1=6.4991 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)