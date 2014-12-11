TABLE-China's annual bank lending since 2000

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China has told its banks to issue more loans in the final months of 2014 in its biggest-ever lending surge as authorities step up efforts to bolster growth in the world's second-largest economy, sources told Reuters on Thursday. Two sources with knowledge of the matter said China has raised its 2014 lending target to a record 10 trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion), up from a previous 9.5 trillion yuan target that was reported in Chinese media. Below is a table of China's annual lending since 2000. Year Total new RMB loans issued for the year (trillion yuan) 2013 8.89 2012 8.20 2011 7.47 2010 7.95 2009 9.59 2008 4.91 2007 3.63 2006 3.18 2005 2.35 2004 2.26 2003 2.77 2002 1.85 2001 1.29 2000 1.30 ($1 = 6.1758 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Sunil Nair)