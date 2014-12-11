FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-China's annual bank lending since 2000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China has told its banks to
issue more loans in the final months of 2014 in its biggest-ever
lending surge as authorities step up efforts to bolster growth
in the world's second-largest economy, sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
    Two sources with knowledge of the matter said China has
raised its 2014 lending target to a record 10 trillion yuan 
($1.6 trillion), up from a previous 9.5 trillion yuan target
that was reported in Chinese media. 
    Below is a table of China's annual lending since 2000.
    
    Year        Total new RMB loans issued for the year         
          (trillion yuan)
    2013                 8.89 
    2012                8.20
    2011                7.47
    2010                7.95
    2009                9.59
    2008                4.91
    2007                3.63
    2006                3.18
    2005                2.35
    2004                2.26
    2003                2.77
    2002                1.85
    2001                1.29
    2000                1.30

($1 = 6.1758 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

