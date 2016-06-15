FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China May new yuan loans rise to 985.5 bln yuan, beating forecasts
June 15, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

China May new yuan loans rise to 985.5 bln yuan, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 985.5 billion yuan ($149.56 billion) in new yuan loans in May, exceeding analysts’ expectations and well above the previous month’s 555.6 billion yuan.

The central bank also said on Wednesday that broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.8 percent from a year earlier, below forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.4 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 14.2 percent, and predicted money supply would rise by 12.5 percent. ($1 = 6.5892 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)

