China December new yuan loans fall to 597.8 bln yuan, missing forecasts
January 15, 2016 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

China December new yuan loans fall to 597.8 bln yuan, missing forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 597.8 billion yuan in net new yuan loans in December, well below the previous month’s lending of 708.9 billion yuan, disappointing analyst expectations.

The central bank said the broad M2 money supply grew at 13.3 percent from a year earlier, slightly missing forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 14.3 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 14.8 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 13.5 percent.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer

