FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China June new yuan loans rise to 1.38 trn yuan, beating forecasts
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

China June new yuan loans rise to 1.38 trn yuan, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.38 trillion yuan in net new yuan loans in June, exceeding analyst expectations, coming in higher than the previous month's lending of 985.5 billion yuan.

The central bank said the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew at 11.8 percent from a year earlier, flat with the previous month but beating forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 14.3 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 14 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 11.5 percent. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.