China to innovate monetary policy tools to help firms - Premier Li
November 10, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

China to innovate monetary policy tools to help firms - Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China plans to innovate monetary policy tools that will benefit Chinese companies by lowering financing costs for firms, Premier Li Keqiang told a meeting of experts and company officials on Tuesday.

China will also “reasonably” increase tax breaks to help companies, Li said.

In addition, China will implement a policy of equalizing electricity prices for industrial and commercial users, he added.

Li said China faces challenges in hitting its goal to boost per capita GDP to $12,000 by 2020 to avoid the middle income trap, as growth is expected to remain sluggish and the domestic economy could be hampered by structural problems. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

