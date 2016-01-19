China c.bank injects $62.3 bln via medium-term facility, cuts lending rates

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank injected 410 billion yuan ($62.34 billion) into the nation’s banking system via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) and lowered rates for three-month and one-year tenors, it said on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China cut the three-month MLF rate to 2.75 percent, and lowered the one-year MLF rate to 3.25 percent, it said in a statement on its official microblog.

The three-month rate was previously pegged at 3.5 percent, according to information on the central bank’s website. It did not provide the previous one-year figure.

The central bank lent to 22 financial institutions via the MLF facility, with 328 billion yuan lent for three months and 82 billion yuan lent for one year. The 410 billion MLF figure was initially broadcast on state television on Tuesday.

Earlier, the central bank said that it will inject over 600 billion yuan ($91.22 billion) to help ease a liquidity squeeze expected before the Lunar New Year in early February. The central bank said it will inject the funds via the standing lending facility (SLF), medium-term lending facility (MLF) and pledged supplementary lending (PSL) policy tools. ($1 = 6.5769 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)