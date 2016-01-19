FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank to inject 600 bln yuan to ease liquidity strains
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank to inject 600 bln yuan to ease liquidity strains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday that it will inject over 600 billion yuan ($91.22 billion) to help ease a liquidity squeeze expected before the Lunar New Year in early February.

The People’s Bank of China will inject the funds via its policy tools of the standing lending facility (SLF), medium-term lending facility (MLF) and pledged supplementary lending (PSL), it said in a statement on its website.

The central bank pledged to keep liquidity in the banking system “reasonable and adequate” and keep market interest rates stable, as liquidity volatility increases ahead of the Lunar New Year. ($1 = 6.5773 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.