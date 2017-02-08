BRIEF-Kuwait's Credit Rating and Collection posts FY loss
* FY net loss 5 million dinars versus loss 454,911 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2lu8W0H) Further company coverage: )
BEIJING Feb 8 China's Guanghui Energy has invested 700 million yuan ($101.73 million) to build two tanks for its Qidong liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, new natural gas pipelines and natural gas service stations in 2017, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Guanghui said it plans to invest a total of 7 billion yuan in 2017 for its previously announce projects including development of oil fields in Kazakhstan, railways and coal gas plants.
($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* FY net loss 5 million dinars versus loss 454,911 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2lu8W0H) Further company coverage: )
* Dec quarter net loss 594.5 million rupees versus loss 844.6 million rupees year ago
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.