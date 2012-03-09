FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Feb bank loans at 710.7 bln yuan, weaker than expected
March 9, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 6 years

China Feb bank loans at 710.7 bln yuan, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 710.7 billion yuan ($112.5 billion) in new loans in February, the People’s Bank of China said on Friday, below market expectations of 750 billion yuan.

The central bank said China’s broad money supply rose 13 percent in February from a year earlier, slightly stronger than market expectations of 12.8 percent.

The outstanding yuan loans at the end of February stood at 56.24 trillion yuan, an increase of 15.2 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Ken Wills)

