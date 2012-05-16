FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China has no plan for bank loan ratio shift-CBRC
May 16, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

China has no plan for bank loan ratio shift-CBRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China’s bank regulators are examining the causes of volatility in the pace of new lending, but have no plans to make changes to the loan-to-deposit ratio that banks must abide by, the vice chairman of the industry watchdog said on Wednesday.

New lending is a key component of monetary policy operations in China and a crucial barometer of economic activity.

Economists say China should raise the loan-to-deposit ratio to enable banks to lend more and support growth, and to avoid a crunch at the end of each quarter when banks suck in deposits to meet regulatory requirements for loans already extended.

“We have no plans to change the loan-to-deposit ratio for banks,” Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

“We have noticed that bank lending is sometimes volatile at the end of a quarter and the start of a quarter. We are now examining the regulatory system to make banks extend loans at a more steady pace,” Wang said.

Chinese banks wound down their lending in April from 14-month highs to extend 681.8 billion yuan ($107.98 billion) worth of loans, missing analysts’ expectations of 800 billion yuan and raising doubts over whether Beijing has money supply settings sufficiently loose to keep the economy on an even keel. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; editing by Miral Fahmy)

