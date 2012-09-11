FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Aug new loans at 703.9 bln yuan, beating f'casts
September 11, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

China Aug new loans at 703.9 bln yuan, beating f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extented 703.9 billion yuan ($111.07 billion) in new loans in August, the central bank said on Tuesday, overshooting market expectations of 600 billion yuan.

China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.24 trillion yuan in August, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

It did not release August data for money supply or loan growth; those figures are expected to come sometime this week. ($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jason Subler)

