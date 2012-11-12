FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct new loans at 505.2 bln yuan, below f'cast
November 12, 2012 / 2:06 AM / in 5 years

China Oct new loans at 505.2 bln yuan, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 505.2 billion yuan ($81.5 billion) of new local currency loans in October, the central bank said on Monday, missing market expectations of 600 billion yuan.

China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.29 trillion yuan in October, down from 1.65 trillion yuan in September, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn (Reporting By Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)

