China Nov new loans at 522.9 bln yuan, below expectations
December 11, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

China Nov new loans at 522.9 bln yuan, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 522.9 billion yuan ($83.73 billion) of new local currency loans in November, the central bank said on Tuesday, missing market expectations of 550 billion yuan.

China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.14 trillion yuan in November, down from 1.29 trillion yuan in October, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn ($1 = 6.2451 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao)

