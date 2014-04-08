FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says bad loans may rebound in 2014 but still under control
April 8, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

China says bad loans may rebound in 2014 but still under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOAO, China, April 8 (Reuters) - China’s banks may see their bad loans rebounding this year due to the government’s efforts to reduce overcapacity in some industries, Yan Qingmin, a vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on Tuesday.

Yan told reporters at the Boao forum that the average non-performing loan ratio of Chinese banks could still be kept around 1 percent at the end of 2014, as they have set aside enough provisions. (Reporting by Aileeng Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

