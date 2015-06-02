FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank withdraws $4 bln worth of 3-month loans in May
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank withdraws $4 bln worth of 3-month loans in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it withdrew 25 billion yuan ($4.03 billion) worth of three-month loans from banks on a net basis in May, leaving a total of 1.05 trillion yuan of the loans in the banking system at the end of last month.

The loans were made under the medium-term lending facility, or MLF, and were disbursed at an interest rate of 3.5 percent.

The MLF is a policy tool created by the People’s Bank of China as a means of injecting cash into banks to keep liquidity levels stable in the world’s second-largest economy.

The central bank said in a statement that there were no loans outstanding under a standing lending facility as of the end of May.

$1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.