FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank lends 110 bln yuan via medium-term lending facility in August
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank lends 110 bln yuan via medium-term lending facility in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday it had extended 110 billion yuan ($17.27 billion) of loans to 14 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility in August.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.35 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 490 billion yuan at end-August, the central bank said. ($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.