China c.bank lends 110 bln yuan via medium-term lending facility in August

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday it had extended 110 billion yuan ($17.27 billion) of loans to 14 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility in August.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.35 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 490 billion yuan at end-August, the central bank said. ($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)