China c.bank lends 105.5 bln yuan via medium-term lending facility in Oct
November 2, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank lends 105.5 bln yuan via medium-term lending facility in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had extended 105.5 billion yuan ($16.66 billion) of loans to 11 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility in October.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.35 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 595.5 billion yuan at end-October, the central bank said. ($1 = 6.3311 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By China Monitoring Desk; Editing By Shri Navaratnam)

