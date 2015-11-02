FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank injected 70.5 bln yuan in pledged supplementary loans in Oct
November 2, 2015 / 3:26 AM / in 2 years

China c.bank injected 70.5 bln yuan in pledged supplementary loans in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it injected 70.5 billion yuan ($11.13 billion)worth of pledged supplementary loans in October.

The total outstanding PSL amounted 1.03 trillion yuan at end-October, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The PSL comprises of loans extended by the central bank to commercial banks behind closed doors to manage liquidity and medium-term lending rates.

The latest PSL exercise was aimed at supporting China’s urbanisation with an interest rate of 2.85 percent. ($1 = 6.3333 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By China Monitoring Desk; Editing By Shri Navaratnam)

