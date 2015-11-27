FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's c.bank lowers 6-mth MLF rate to 3.25 pct from 3.35 pct - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

China's c.bank lowers 6-mth MLF rate to 3.25 pct from 3.35 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its lending rate via a medium-term lending facility operation (MLF) to some financial institutions on Friday, sources said.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months, had an interest rate of 3.25 percent, compared with 3.35 percent in October.

The People’s Bank of China had extended 105.5 billion yuan ($16.50 billion) of loans to 11 financial institutions under MLF in October to ensure liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.3945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Steven Bian; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.