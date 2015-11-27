China's c.bank lowers 6-mth MLF rate to 3.25 pct from 3.35 pct - sources

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its lending rate via a medium-term lending facility operation (MLF) to some financial institutions on Friday, sources said.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months, had an interest rate of 3.25 percent, compared with 3.35 percent in October.

The People’s Bank of China had extended 105.5 billion yuan ($16.50 billion) of loans to 11 financial institutions under MLF in October to ensure liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.3945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Steven Bian; Editing by Kim Coghill)