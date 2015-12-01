FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank lends 100.3 bln yuan via medium-term facility in Nov
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank lends 100.3 bln yuan via medium-term facility in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday it had extended 100.3 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) of loans to 11 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility in November.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.25 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 695.8 billion yuan at end-November, the central bank said.

The central bank also conducted overnight standing lending facility loans of 50 million yuan on Nov. 24, with an interest rate of 2.75 percent. The outstanding amount of such loans was zero at the end of November, it added.

($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.