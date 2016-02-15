FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China banks' bad loans at 1.27 trln yuan by end 2015, NPL ratio rises to 1.67 pct
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-China banks' bad loans at 1.27 trln yuan by end 2015, NPL ratio rises to 1.67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove inaccurate attribution of end-2014 NPL ratio figure to regulator in first paragraph)

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan ratio of China’s commercial banks rose to 1.67 percent at the end of 2015, China’s top banking regulator said on Monday.

The banking sector’s total bad loans stood at 1.27 trillion yuan ($195.58 billion) at the end of last year, according to the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

The figures were earlier reported by the official Xinhua news agency. ($1 = 6.4935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

