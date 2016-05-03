FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Development Bank repays $555.8 mln in pledged supplementary loans in April
May 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

China Development Bank repays $555.8 mln in pledged supplementary loans in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday that China Development Bank, a state-owned policy bank, repaid 3.6 billion yuan ($555.80 million) worth of pledged supplementary loans (PSL) in April.

The People’s Bank of China will make pledged supplementary loans to the country’s major policy lenders on a monthly basis to match their lending for targeted sectors, starting in May, it said in a statement on its website.

Outstanding PSL stood at about 1.391 trillion yuan at the end of April, compared with 1.395 trillion yuan at the end of March, the central bank said.

The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

