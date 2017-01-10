FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China commercial banks' end-Dec NPL ratio rises to 1.81 pct
January 10, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

China commercial banks' end-Dec NPL ratio rises to 1.81 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.81 percent at end-December from 1.76 percent at the end of September, the country's top banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said it would continue to support efforts to tackle overcapacity, support deleveraging measures and develop debt to equity swaps, according to a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Nick Macfie)

