China commercial banks' end-Dec NPL ratio rises to 1.81 pct

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.81 percent at end-December from 1.76 percent at the end of September, the country's top banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said it would continue to support efforts to tackle overcapacity, support deleveraging measures and develop debt to equity swaps, according to a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Nick Macfie)