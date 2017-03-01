FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 6 months ago

China's outstanding pledged supplementary lending at 2,106.90 bln yuan at end-Feb - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's pledged supplementary lending facility stood at 2,106.90 billion yuan ($306.26 billion) at the end of February, the same as the end of January, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.8795 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

