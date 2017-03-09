BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BEIJING, March 9 Chinese banks extended 1.17 trillion yuan ($169.32 billion) in net new yuan loans in February, beating analysts expectations but trailing behind January's level, which was the second-highest ever.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 920 billion yuan, compared with 2.03 trillion yuan in January.
Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.1 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, missing forecasts for 11.4 percent growth.
Outstanding yuan loans grew at 13 percent by month-end on an annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 12.7 percent.
China has cut its economic growth target to a more modest level of around 6.5 percent this year to give policymakers more room to push through painful reforms to contain financial risks and address a rapid build-up in debt.
But authorities are expected to move cautiously to avoid a sharp hit to the economy. ($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates