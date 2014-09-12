FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Aug new loans 702.5 bln yuan, in line with forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 2:13 AM / 3 years ago

China Aug new loans 702.5 bln yuan, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 702.5 billion yuan ($114.55 billion) worth of new loans in August, quickening from the previous month and matching expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new loans totaling 700 billion yuan in August, up from 385.2 billion yuan in July but trailing June’s 1.08 trillion yuan.

Broad M2 money supply rose 12.8 percent in August from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, below 13.4 percent expected by economists.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.3 percent from a year ago, slightly above a predicted 13.2 percent rise.

The central bank also said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 957.4 billion yuan in August, versus 273.1 billion yuan in July, which was the lowest in nearly six years.

The unexpectedly weak July credit and financing figures had added to fears that a sustained economic recovery may be at risk in the second half of the year despite government efforts to shore up growth. (1 US dollar = 6.1329 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.