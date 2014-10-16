FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-China Sept new bank loans 857.2 bln yuan, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-China Sept new bank loans 857.2 bln yuan, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 857.2 billion yuan ($139.95 billion) worth of new loans in September, data showed on Thursday, beating market expectations in a sign that demand for credit is picking up.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new loans totalling 730-735 billion yuan last month, an increase from 702.5 billion yuan in August.

Broad M2 money supply rose 12.9 percent in September from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, in line with market expectations.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.2 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations.

The central bank also said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 1.05 trillion yuan in September, versus 957.4 billion yuan in August.

China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, fell slightly to $3.89 trillion at the end of September from $3.99 trillion at the end of June, central bank data showed.

$1 = 6.1249 Chinese yuan Reporting By Jake Spring and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.