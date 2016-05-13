FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China April new yuan loans fall sharply to 555.6 bln yuan, well below forecasts
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

China April new yuan loans fall sharply to 555.6 bln yuan, well below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 555.6 billion yuan ($85.22 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, well below analysts’ expectations and less than half the 1,370 billion yuan reported in March.

The central bank also said on Friday that broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 12.8 percent from a year earlier, missing forecasts for an expansion of 13.5 percent.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.4 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 14.8 percent.

China’s outstanding total social financing was up 13.1 percent year-on-year at the end of April. ($1 = 6.5196 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.