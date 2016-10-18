FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China Sept new yuan loans 1.22 trillion yuan, well above forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

China Sept new yuan loans 1.22 trillion yuan, well above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.22 trillion yuan ($181 billion) in net new yuan loans in September, well above analysts' expectations and up from 948.7 billion yuan in August.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.5 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, slightly below forecasts but edging up from 11.4 percent in August.

Outstanding yuan loans grew by 13 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new lending of 1 trillion yuan, with outstanding loans seen rising 12.9 percent, and money supply seen up 11.6 percent. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.