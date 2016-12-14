FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
China Nov new yuan loans 794.6 bln yuan, higher than forecast
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 8 months ago

China Nov new yuan loans 794.6 bln yuan, higher than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 794.6 billion yuan ($115.07 billion) in new yuan loans in November, well above analysts' expectations and up from 651.3 billion yuan in October.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.4 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, slightly below forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew by 13.1 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new lending of 720 billion yuan in November, and forecast a 11.5 percent rise in money supply and a 13 percent rise in outstanding loans.

China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target, fueled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and a red-hot property market that are adding to its growing pile of debt. ($1 = 6.9051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

