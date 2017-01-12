China Dec new yuan loans 1.04 trillion yuan, higher than forecast

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.04 trillion yuan ($150.78 billion) in net new yuan loans in December, exceeding analysts' expectations and higher than the previous month's 794.6 billion yuan.

The central bank said the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.3 percent from a year earlier, missing forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.5 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 13.1 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 11.5 percent. ($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim COghill)