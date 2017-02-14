MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING Feb 14 Chinese banks extended 2.03 trillion yuan ($295.74 billion) in net new yuan loans in January, less than analysts expected but the second highest monthly tally on record.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 2.3 trillion yuan, compared with 1.04 trillion yuan in December.
Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew at 11.3 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuedsay, meeting forecasts.
Outstanding yuan loans grew at 12.6 percent by month-end on an annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 13.4 percent. ($1 = 6.8641 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.
