China Oct new bank loans 548.3 bln yuan, well below forecast

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 548.3 billion yuan ($89.46 billion) worth of new loans in October, data showed on Friday, missing market expectations and pointing to deepening economic weakness in the fourth quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new loans totalling 650 billion yuan last month, down by nearly a quarter from 857.2 billion yuan in September.

Broad M2 money supply rose 12.6 percent in October from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said on its website, trailing market expectations of 12.9 percent.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.2 percent from a year earlier, also undershooting forecasts of 13.3 percent.

China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 662.7 billion yuan in October, versus 1.05 trillion yuan in September. (1 US dollar = 6.1289 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Jake Spring; Editing by Kim Coghill)