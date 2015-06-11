UPDATE 1-China's May bank loans, money supply quicken as c.bank eases policy

(Adds analyst’s quotes, details)

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s banks made 900.8 billion yuan ($145.15 billion) worth of new loans in May, in line with market expectations, while broad money supply growth quickened as the central bank loosened policy to support the slowing economy.

The central bank has cut interest rates three times since November, on top of cuts in banks’ reserve requirements, but a flurry of data released on Thursday showed few other signs of improvement, arguing for more policy easing.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new local-currency loans of 900 billion yuan in May, compared with 707.9 trillion yuan in April.

“We do think credit growth is on a track towards greater stability. Growth in total social financing continued to slow last month but the pace of the slowdown eased,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics.

But the central bank faces an uphill battle to channel money into the real economy even as the banking system is flush with cash, which has pushed down money market rates and stoked concerns about stock market bubbles.

Chinese banks are reluctant to lend as the slowing economy fuels a rise in bad loans and they tend to charge higher lending rates as credit risks grow, analysts say.

“We can’t lend to companies because profit is low and risks are too high,” said a source at a major Chinese bank.

“We’re lending in no small measure to property firms, but we can’t lend out to others.”

Economists also suspect a hefty share of “new” loans may be rollovers of existing debt, or for day-to-day company operations, not for new activity. Bill financing, a form of short-term financing, accounted for a quarter of the new loans in May and long-term loans 51 percent of the total.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) rose 10.8 percent from a year ago, exceeding market expectations of 10.5 percent and accelerating from April’s 10.1 percent pace, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said.

Outstanding loan growth was 14 percent in May, just ahead of market expectations of 13.9 percent but below the April reading of 14.1 percent.

Total social financing (TSF), a broader measure of overall liquidity in the economy, picked up to 1.22 trillion yuan in May from 1.05 trillion yuan in April - led by a rise in bankers’ acceptances and corporate bonds.

New yuan loans accounted for 74 percent of the TSF in May, corporate bonds 13 percent and bankers’ acceptances 8 percent, the data showed.

FINANCING COSTS STUBBORNLY HIGH

Analysts have been waiting to see if the May money supply figures would rebound, following April’s figure which showed M2 year-on-year growth at a record low.

Signs of persistent disinflationary risks have worried economists. Many had expected the central bank’s easing measures -- including three interest rate cuts since November 2014 -- to show up more quickly in the money and inflation data.

Some observers, including the International Monetary Fund, have suggested China may need to step up fiscal spending as a more direct way to boost activity.

Banking sources have told Reuters that some lenders are not passing on lowering borrowing costs to customers, undermining official efforts to boost the economy.

For their part, companies complain they are short of customers, not credit, and thinning profit margins are making it more difficult to pay off existing debt.

In the meantime, the People’s Bank of China is experimenting with different ways of more directly targeting longer-term borrowing costs, which have remained stubbornly high this year.

The central bank has confirmed that it had lowered the interest rate charged on loans provided under its pledged supplementary lending (PSL) program. PSL loans are typically longer duration than the credit provided under the central bank’s other new lending facilities.

But the economy still faces persistent pressure due to a property market downturn, factory overcapacity, high levels of local government debt and weak exports. ($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao in BEIJING, Nathaniel Taplin, Engen Tham and Yiling Pan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)