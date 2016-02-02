FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese c.bank academic warns of "abnormal" increase in Jan loan volume - Securities Times
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese c.bank academic warns of "abnormal" increase in Jan loan volume - Securities Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended an “abnormally” high amount of new loans in the first half of January, a central bank academic wrote Tuesday in an editorial in the state-owned paper China Securities Times.

China banks extended 1.7 trillion yuan ($258.40 billion) of credit in the first half of January 2016, compared with 1.45 trillion yuan in January 2015, Wang Yong, a professor from People’s Bank of China Zhengzhou traning school, said in his article.

Given downward pressure on economy and low demand from the real economy, such a large amount of new credit is abnormal and urged policymakers to take note and strengthen policy guidance, he added.

$1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Jing Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.