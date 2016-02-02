Chinese c.bank academic warns of "abnormal" increase in Jan loan volume - Securities Times

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended an “abnormally” high amount of new loans in the first half of January, a central bank academic wrote Tuesday in an editorial in the state-owned paper China Securities Times.

China banks extended 1.7 trillion yuan ($258.40 billion) of credit in the first half of January 2016, compared with 1.45 trillion yuan in January 2015, Wang Yong, a professor from People’s Bank of China Zhengzhou traning school, said in his article.

Given downward pressure on economy and low demand from the real economy, such a large amount of new credit is abnormal and urged policymakers to take note and strengthen policy guidance, he added.