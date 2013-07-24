FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China top 4 banks new lending at 220 bln yuan in first 3 weeks of July-paper
July 24, 2013

China top 4 banks new lending at 220 bln yuan in first 3 weeks of July-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s top four state-owned banks extended 220 billion yuan ($35.85 billion) in new lending during the first three weeks of July, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

The paper did not give a comparative figure from last year but said the big four banks lent 270 billion yuan in new loans for the whole month of June.

Beijing has tightened lending to cool its overheated property market and to key industries plagued by overcapacity.

Growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, the ninth slowdown in the last 10 quarters, but the government is unlikely to lower its target and has said it will tolerate lower growth rates in order to push through reforms.

The big four state lenders are Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank .

New yuan loans issued by all banks was 860.5 billion yuan in June, above forecasts for 800 billion yuan. The July figures are expected to be released sometime between Aug. 8-15.

$1 = 6.1374 Chinese yuan Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

