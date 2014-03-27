FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank says to improve monitoring of shadow banking
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

China c.bank says to improve monitoring of shadow banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China’s central bank pledged on Thursday to improve its monitoring of the shadow banking sector, as part of an effort to make its data on bank credit and interest rates more accurate.

The central bank will improve its data to better reflect the rise of off-balance sheet financing, such as trusts, money market funds and other innovative products, vice central bank head Pan Gongsheng said in remarks published on the bank’s website.

He did not elaborate.

The government has been trying to rein in the shadow banking sector, which has grown rapidly in China since 2010, when banks began running up against limits on expanding loans through traditional channels.

The People’s Bank of China will also improve its statistical methods for data on bank deposits, lending rates and bond markets and improve its money supply data, Pan said without giving further details. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jonathan Standing & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.