FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Shanghai banks told to lend more to riskier small firms - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 12:29 PM / 8 months ago

Shanghai banks told to lend more to riskier small firms - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai's banking regulator has told domestic commercial banks in the commercial hub to keep up lending to small firms and increase their tolerance for bad loans, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Shanghai branch of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the country's banking regulator, has issued a notice telling banks to actively implement policies on renewing loans for small firms, according to the sources.

Chinese banks' non-performing loans are already at nearly 2 percent, the highest since the global financial crisis in 2009, according to the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The sources, who declined to be identified, said banks must refrain from raising the threshold for small firms when they ask for renewing loans, and should increase their tolerance for bad loans.

Banks needed to establish systems to check credit made to small businesses on a annual basis and conduct investigations into firms before renewing their loans, the sources said.

Officials at the banking regulator in Shanghai were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by China Newsroom; Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.