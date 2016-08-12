FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China July new yuan loans fall to 463.6 bln yuan, missing forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

China July new yuan loans fall to 463.6 bln yuan, missing forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 463.6 billion yuan in net new yuan loans in July, disappointing analyst expectations and coming in lower than the previous month's lending of 1,380 billion yuan.

The central bank said on Friday the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew at 10.2 percent from a year earlier, missing forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 12.9 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 13.8 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 11.2 percent. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.