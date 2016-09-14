FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RPT-China Aug new yuan loans 948.7 bln yuan, well above expectations
September 14, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

RPT-China Aug new yuan loans 948.7 bln yuan, well above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 948.7 billion yuan ($142.23 billion) in net new yuan loans in August, exceeding analysts' expectations and more than double the previous month's lending of 463.6 billion yuan.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.4 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wedneday, also beating forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 13 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new lending of 750 billion yuan, with outstanding loans seen rising 12.9 percent, and money supply seen up 10.4 percent. ($1 = 6.6703 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

