9 months ago
November 11, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 9 months ago

RPT-China Oct new yuan loans 651.3 bln yuan, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 651.3 billion yuan ($95.56 billion) in new yuan loans in October, below analysts' expectations and down sharply from 1.22 trillion yuan in September.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.6 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, slightly above forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew by 13.1 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new lending of 700 billion yuan in October, and forecast a 11.4 percent rise in money supply and a 13 percent rise in outstanding loans. ($1 = 6.8155 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

